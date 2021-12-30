House prices at record high | FTSE 100 opens lower

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.15am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened the last full-day session of the year slightly lower, down 9.45 points at 7,411.24.

7am: House prices hit record

House prices across the UK ended 2021 at a record high, with annual price growth in double digits.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Annual house price growth remained in double digits in December, making 2021 the strongest calendar year performance since 2006.”

In December, house prices saw a 10.4% increase on a year before, accelerating from 10.0% annual growth in November.

On the month before, prices were up 1%, increasing slightly from November’s 0.9% rise.

The average house prices was £254,822 in December compared to £252,687 in November.

Global markets

Brent oil was quoted at $79.08 a barrel this morning, up from $78.22 at Wednesday’s equities close in London.

The pound was quoted at $1.3475 early today, unchanged from the close of London equities on Wednesday.

US indices hit a new high yesterday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90 points and the S&P 500 was 7 points higher.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 115 points while in Hong Kong the Hang Seng was 16 points stronger.