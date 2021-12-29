Hotchkiss joins Merkland Tank as managing director

Maintenance

Glasgow-based industrial tank cleaning and maintenance specialist, Merkland Tank, has announced the appointment of Colin Hotchkiss as managing director.

Mr Hotchkiss (pictured) joins Merkland from Loxam where he was divisional and UK fulfilment director, primarily responsible for HSE, engineering, and transport and logistics across Loxam’s powered access division.

Prior to that he was managing director at plant and site equipment provider Garic, and also held key positions with Finning UK spanning 11 years, including divisional general manager, where he had strategic, operational and commercial responsibility for the power systems division into a number of global market segments.

Mr Hotchkiss said: “I am inheriting a business with an excellent reputation for quality and reliability of service, and a long-serving trusted team who know the industry inside out. I’m very much looking forward to working with them to build on those strengths and lead the company into the next phase of ambitious growth.”

Acquired by equity investor Nevis in 2017, and with origins dating back more than 100 years, Merkland Tank provides a range of industrial services associated with tanks and vessels.