Homes for Good funding helps buy 50 properties

Low income support

The agency is aiming for 1,000 properties

Homes for Good, which provides housing support to those on low incomes, has received a £3.5m investment from Social and Sustainable Capital (SASC) to grow its property portfolio.

It is SASC’s second investment in Scotland’s first social enterprise lettings agency which will use the funds to acquire up to 50 properties in Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

The agency currently manages more than 500 properties and owns 266 properties. This new investment takes it close to its goal of 1,000 properties by 2025.

SASC previously provided a loan of £2.85m to buy 53 properties in Glasgow.

Homes for Good was founded in 2013 by Dr Susan Aktemel, now executive director, to improve the private rented sector for tenants and landlords.

She said: “As the UK continues to experience a housing crisis, it’s critical that we innovate in the private sector to help close the gap in housing provision, which is exactly what we do at Homes for Good.”