Hogmanay revellers need negative Covid result

Party clampdown

Testing time of year for Hogmanay revellers

Hogmanay revellers will be required to provide a negative lateral flow test to attend New Year celebrations.

Underbelly, the producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have announced the test requirement for all ticket holders for the Party at the Bells, the Torchlight Procession, all concerts that are part of the Scottish music programme in Greyfriars Kirk, and the Loony Dook.

The additional safety measures have been introduced proactively by Underbelly, going over and above the latest Scottish Government guidance, as part of a continued commitment to providing a safe and great Hogmanay for the city of Edinburgh.

The updated Edinburgh’s Hogmanay safety measures include:

The Torchlight Procession: Thursday, 30 December. All ticket holders must be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow on the day of the event (30 December) when collecting their torches from one of the three pick up locations.

Ticket holders must register their test result through the government website and bring the text or email with proof of the negative result in order to attend the event. A full list of COVID information and guidelines can be found here and on the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay website for anyone attending.

Scottish Music Programme at Greyfriars Kirk – Wednesday, 29 – Friday, 31 December. All ticket holders must be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow from the day of the event that they are attending at entry to Greyfriars Kirk. Ticketholders must register their test result through the NHS Scotland inform page and bring the text or email with proof of the negative result in order to attend the event.

A full list of COVID information and guidelines can be found here and on the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay website for anyone attending. Additionally, Scottish Music Programme attendees at Greyfriars Kirk will be required to wear a face covering while enjoying the entertainment and will be asked to scan the Scottish Government Test and Trace QR code upon entering the venue.

Party at the Bells – Friday, 31 December, 10pm-1am. Underbelly will be opening the Box Office from Tuesday, 27th December for ticket holders to collect their official tickets and wristbands. Upon collection, members of the public will be required to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours or their vaccine passport. Additionally, all Party at the Bells attendees will need to be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow from the day of the event at an entry point into Party at the Bells to gain access to the event on 31 December.

This applies to Street Access, Garden Access and Premium Access ticket holders. Ticketholders must register their test result through the NHS Scotland inform page and bring the text or email with proof of the negative result in order to attend the event. A full list of COVID information and guidelines can be found here for anyone attending.

Loony Dook – Saturday, 1st January, 10:30am. Participants must be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow result at the South Queensferry registration point. The lateral flow test must be taken on the morning of the event and registered negative through the NHS Scotland inform page and bring the text or email with proof of the negative result in order to attend the event. A full list of COVID information and guidelines can be found here and on the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay website for anyone attending.

Underbelly co-directors, Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, said: “Underbelly continues to work daily with the Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council and agencies to deliver a safe and a great Hogmanay.

“With safety at the heart of everything we do, we have decided proactively to introduce additional measures that are designed to protect our audiences, artists and employees to keep them safe. We and all agencies are working hard to deliver the event and to welcome audiences to Princes Street, placing Scotland at the forefront of the world’s new year events.”

Culture and Communities Convener, Cllr Donald Wilson of City of Edinburgh Council said: “Our absolute priority will always be the health and wellbeing of the public, staff and the city as a whole.”

“We’re continually reviewing and updating our plans for Hogmanay in the face of the changing circumstances posed by the pandemic and these additional measures will help to ensure that our events are as safe as possible.”