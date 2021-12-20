Hibs name ‘progressive’ Maloney as new boss

Three-and-a-half-year deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Boss: Shaun Maloney (pic: Alan Rennie)

Hibs have appointed Shaun Maloney as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The role will be his first as a manager, the 38-year-old joining from the Belgian national team, where he was assistant to Roberto Martínez.

Maloney will be supported by a management team of Gary Caldwell (assistant), Valerio Zuddas (first team coach and conditioning) and Brian Doogan (head of technical support), and alongside David Gray (first team coach) and Craig Samson (goalkeeping coach).

He replaces Jack Ross, who was sacked earlier this month.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell, who saw his team lose yesterday’s Scottish League Cup Final to Celtic, said: “We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club. He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad. He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.”

Malaysia-born Maloney was capped 47 times for Scotland, and enjoyed a successful club career with Celtic, Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic and Hull City.