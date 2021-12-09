Health official calls for delay to Christmas parties

New hospitality blow

Party time may have to wait

Hospitality businesses were dealt another blow tonight as a public health official called for festive celebrations to be delayed to help halt the spread of Omicron.

The call comes amid signs that the Omicron variant is being linked to parties and is more transmissible than earlier strains.

The message is likely to prompt a number of cancellations rather than postponements in the run up to the key party season.

Dr Nick Phin, a director at Public Health Scotland, said: “There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early evidence suggests that this new Covid variant is much more transmissible.

“The impact of this transmissibility has been seen in recent weeks, with a number of Omicron outbreaks linked to parties.

“We still need to learn more about the severity of disease caused by Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are important things that we can do to help protect ourselves and our families now.

“To help minimise the further spread of Covid-19, and Omicron in particular, I would strongly urge people to defer their Christmas parties to another time.”

“I appreciate that everyone is keen to celebrate this festive season, particularly after the pressures of the last twenty months, but by postponing some plans we can all do our bit to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” said Dr Phin.

… more follows