Main Menu

Forbes admission

Health budget cut to pay for business support

| December 23, 2021
Kate Forbes new

Kate Forbes: challenging (pic: Terry Murden)

Money is being taken from the Scottish health budget to pay for Covid-related business support, the finance secretary has admitted.

Kate Forbes told a parliamentary committee that the government had been forced to make “challenging decisions” in order to help companies hit by the additional Omicron restrictions.

In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee she sait this meant “repurposing” health consequentials that had been allocated to Holyrood by Westminster.

The Treasury has provided advance funding of £440 million to help the Scottish government pay businesses, although the Scottish government insists that only £175 million is additional money with the rest brought forward from future budgets.

Ms Forbes said that meant other budgets would have to be cut to make the payments to business.

In the letter she said she was seeking an urgent meeting with the finance ministers of each of the devolved administrations and the UK Government.

“Any negative reconciliation would have a serious impact on our public services and hamper our attempts to recover from the pandemic,” she wrote.

News - general, Politics, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Rachel-Wilson

Firms warned of festive cyber attack risk

Rachel Wilson: warning A cybercrime specialist is warning that staff absences, illnesses, vulnerable systems andRead More

Valneva-Livingston

Valneva and SE in talks to fund Scots vaccine plant

Grant plan: The Livingston plant of Valneva Valneva, the French vaccines developer, is in advancedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.