Half of top salary increases are in fintech jobs

Almost half of the top 20 salary increases in Scotland for 2021 are related to jobs in the booming fintech sector, according to new research.

Recruitment firm Hays said rising demand meant nine of the roles were in financial technology and it has teamed up with FinTech Scotland, the cluster management organisation, to create a pipeline of tech talent.

The latest Hays Salary & Recruiting Trends Guide shows that nine of the top 20 salary increases in Scotland for 2021 are related to the fintech sector.

To address the demand for niche talent in fintech, Hays Technology will support the Scottish fintech cluster in recruiting for skills in fields such as cyber security, mobile banking, cloud applications, AI and blockchain solutions.

Justin Black, director of Hays Technology in Scotland, said: “Clearly, the high demand for tech roles that we’ve seen in recent years continues and salaries are increasingly rising as a result.

“This is great news for Scotland which is the largest fintech hub after London. But we need to make sure that the talent pipeline is sufficiently healthy to fulfil the demand going forward.

“Through our recruitment knowledge, best practice and global network, we’ll be able to inform FinTech Scotland’s strategy, ensuring that the demand for fintech skills is met, and maintained, with a healthy talent stream.”

Nicola Anderson, chief executive of FinTech Scotland, said: “Since we launched FinTech Scotland in 2018, we’ve been working closely with Skills Development Scotland, Scottish universities, businesses and government agencies to ensure that skills providers are meeting the needs of tomorrow’s financial community.

“Having access to Hays Technology’s extensive knowledge and data research on how best to attract the required skills makes them an ideal partner to help us fulfil our objectives, whether it’s for start-ups, scale-ups or established organisations.”

The research from Hays also shows that nearly two-thirds of employers in Scotland have increased salaries this year, with 71% planning to do so again over the next 12 months.

Overall, salaries across Scotland increased by 2.6% in 2021.

The full list of top 20 salary increases:

Position Role Average salary % Increase Sector 1. Security Architect £88,000 17.3% Technology 2. SOC Engineer/Incident Management £58,000 16% Technology 3. Penetration Tester £69,000 15% Technology 4. Technologist £32,000 14.3% Construction & Property 5. Senior Marketing Executive £34,000 13.3% Marketing 6. Process Engineer £43,000 13.2% Engineering & Manufacturing 7. BIM Manager £45,000 12.5% Construction & Property 8. Security Auditor £56,000 12% Technology 9. Commissioning Engineer £40,000 11.1% Engineering & Manufacturing 10. Supplier Relationship Manager £60,000 11.1% Procurement & Supply Chain 11. Inventory/Stock Manager £40,000 11.1% Procurement & Supply Chain 12. Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer £42,000 10.5% Engineering & Manufacturing 13. DevOps Engineer £55,000 10% Technology 14. Cyber Security Engineer £55,000 10% Technology 15. CIO £110,000 10% Technology 16. Chief Data Officer/Head of Data £110,000 10% Technology 17. Information Security Engineer £55,000 10% Technology 18. Accounts Payable Clerk £22,000 10% Accountancy & Finance 19. PMO Manager £55,000 10% Insurance 20. Valve Technician £34,000 9.7% Engineering & Manufacturing