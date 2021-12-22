GDP shrinks | SGN stake sold | Scotgold | Taylor Wimpey

Daily Business Live

9am: Rally fades

No sign of a Santa rally as the FTSE 100 defied expectations of an uplift at the open.

In the first hour of trading the blue chip index was down 19.59 points at 7,277.82 as UK third quarter growth figures came in short of expectations, dragged lower by weak exports.

7am: GDP revised downwards

Britain’s economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, according to official data.

Gross domestic product increased by 1.1% in the third quarter, weaker than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3%.

That was slower than the economy’s 5.4% bounce-back in the second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted, the Office for National Statistics said.

Investors are braced for a slowdown in growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a rise in COVI9-cases caused by Omicron which has hurt Britain’s hospitality and leisure sector and hit retailers.

“Our revised figures show UK GDP recovered a little slower in the third quarter, with much weaker performances from health and hairdressers across the quarter, and the energy sector contracting more in September, than we previously estimated,” ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

7am: Parsley Box above forecast

Parsley Box, the direct to consumer provider of ready meals focused on the Baby Boomer+ demographic, is to raise funds in the new year and said it is on track to deliver full year revenue marginally over the £25m forecast, representing modest year on year growth.

The Scottish company has appointed former John Lewis Partnership manager Simon Russell as managing director, responsible for customer service, product development and the day-to-day running of the UK business.

7am: Gas deal

Global Infrastructure Partners has acquired a 25% stake in Scotia Gas Networks from OMERS.

SGN is the second largest gas distribution network in the UK, and owns Scotland Gas Networks and Southern Gas Networks, two of the eight regulated gas distribution networks in England, Wales and Scotland, operating under a licence from Ofgem to distribute gas through their infrastructure network. SGN serves nearly six million homes and businesses.

GIP makes equity and debt investments in assets and businesses across the energy, transport and waste management sectors and owns Edinburgh and Gatwick Airports. It manages approximately $77 billion for its investors.

The transaction is expected to complete within the current financial year.

7am: Taylor Wimpey lease decision

House builder Taylor Wimpey has voluntarily given formal commitments to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to remove terms from leasehold contracts that cause ground rents to double in price.

The effect of these increases, which kick in every 10 years, is that people often struggle to sell or obtain a mortgage on their home. Their property rights can also be at risk if they fall behind on their rent.

Taylor Wimpey will also remove terms which had originally been ground rent doubling clauses but were converted so that the ground rent increased in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI). The CMA believes that the original doubling clauses were unfair terms and should therefore have been fully removed, not replaced with another term that increases the ground rent.

The move comes after the CMA launched enforcement action against 4 housing developers in September 2020.

7am: Scotgold boosts plans

Gold mine company Scotgold said there is potential to extend the current 8.5 year life of its Cononish mine near Loch Lomond into a +18-year life of mine operation.

7am: FNZ completes `GBST deal

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has completed the sale of financial technology provider GBST to Anchorage Capital Partners, a global private equity fund with extensive financial services and systems experience.

Following the transaction, FNZ will reacquire GBST’s capital markets division including the experienced GBST capital markets team and product suite.

This will provide FNZ with the opportunity to expand its product and service offering to both existing and future clients and accelerate the growth and reach of its global capabilities in listed securities trading and post-trade processing.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to build on yesterday’s uptick as traders give the Chancellor’s £1 billion support package for Covid-hit businesses the benefit of the doubt.

Wall Street also saw a stronger session with the Dow Jones rising 1.6%, the S&P 500 even higher, rising 1.78% while the Nasdaq topped both, adding 2.4%..

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region gained even as a jump in COVID-19 cases led to restrictions in some countries.

The Nikkei in Japan rose 0.16% and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.27% higher.

China’s Shanghai Composite was unchanged while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.33%.