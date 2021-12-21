Freer hires advisers to help plan next growth phase

Public relations

Carolyn Jameson, Nick Freer and George Mackintosh

Freer Consultancy, the Edinburgh-based PR agency, has appointed senior business figures Carolyn Jameson and George Mackintosh as advisers.

Ms Jameson is chief trust officer at Trustpilot, and was previously head of international M&A and corporate affairs at Ctrip, chief legal officer at Skyscanner, and head of legal at Wolfson Microelectronics.

She advises a number of startups, sits on the board of the Scottish National Investment Bank, and is an investment committee member with venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners.

Mr Mackintosh last year sold his Eggplant software testing business to California-headquartered Keysight Technologies for $330 million.

A former chairman of the CBI’s SME Council, he is an associate and former entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School, and is the founding director of the Papple Steading historic farm development in East Lothian.

Mr Freer said: “Increasingly, we’ve been considering what the next five or ten years will hold for the agency, that next phase of growth.

“Getting Carolyn and George on board to help with that process is invaluable. Having been lucky enough to work with them, I’ve seen first-hand what incredible business leaders they are, and I have an enormous amount of respect for them both.”