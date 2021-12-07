Main Menu

Four additional occupiers for McLellan Works

| December 7, 2021
McLellan-Works

Business base: McLellan Works

Four tenants have signed up for refurbished space and facilities in Glasgow’s McLellan Works.

New leases have been agreed with credit reporting agency Experian, which is taking 5,000 sq ft, and Oberlanders Architects for a 750 sq ft suite.

Black Sheep Coffee will open in the large unit on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Rose Street, while independent poster retailer On a Wall Near You will occupy a 600 sq ft unit.

Daniel Mead, head of asset management at Bywater, said: “Bywater is proud to have created McLellan Works as a dynamic place in which to work, collaborate and socialise.

“The results at McLellan Works are proof that if property owners put their belief in the power of design and bold research-based ideas and focus their activities on where they can make positive sustainable impacts, then tenants and local stakeholders will respond positively to their projects.”

During 2021, Anime, Loud Mouth Media, Heb Homes, and Mental Health Foundation have moved into McLellan Works.

Infirmary homes deal

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, has been appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the transformation of the former Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow into contemporary homes.

Full story here

