Forensics firm hires staff at new Scottish office

Software

Scottish appointment: Scott McMillan

Forensic Analytics, which has helped transform the way police gather evidence, has opened an office in Edinburgh’s George Street, its first beyond its Hertfordshire headquarters.

Following an investment of £4.5m from Mercia Asset Management, it has recruited Scott McMillan as its strategic account manager for Scotland. He has extensive experience in business development and sales across the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Hoy, Martin Griffiths and Andrew Hausler, Forensic Analytics helped Police Scotland prepare for COP26.

Chief executive Steve Rick, who lives in Scotland and will be based in the new office, said: “Scott will be joined in mid-January by Adriana Wright as marketing communications manager, and we are working with Edinburgh-based Carlyle Associates to hire our chief marketing officer.

“Forensic Analytics has grown massively over the past eight years, from its founders to a team consisting of 60 R&D specialists, police analysts and former senior investigating officers.”