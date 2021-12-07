Main Menu

FNZ adds Swiss software firm to wealth tech platform

| December 7, 2021
Adrian Durham

Adrian Durham: operational efficiencies

FNZ, the wealth management technology platform, has acquired Appway, a client onboarding and servicing firm that will boost its automation offering.

Edinburgh-based FNZ said the deal will add significant next-generation technology to its platform and help financial institutions build customer propositions more quickly.

Appway is a Zurich-headquartered multinational and its solutions are used by 10 of the world’s largest wealth managers to automate and accelerate core processes and adapt to new regulatory requirements.

Hanspeter Wolf, CEO and Founder of Appway, will become chief technology officer of the FNZ Group and join the senior leadership team, effective on the acquisition closing date.

FNZ chief executive Adrian Durham, said: “We are excited that FNZ and Appway are coming together to provide financial institutions with an unrivalled platform to accelerate their digital transformations, deliver significant operational efficiencies and improve the client experience.

“Both our companies have a shared vision, relentless focus on customer success and a track record of innovation, and Hanspeter is an inspirational and seasoned leader with rich experience in the technology sector. We are delighted to welcome him and the talented Appway team into FNZ.”

Hanspeter Wolf, CEO and founder, Appway, said: “I could not be more excited about joining FNZ as the Chief Technology Officer and the value we will create together.

The transaction is due to be completed by early Q1 2022. Terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Earlier this year the Competition and Markets Authority blocked FNZ’s merger with GBST over competition concerns and ordered it to sell the business.

FNZ lodged an appeal, forcing the CMA had to relook at its decision.

However, the sale order was restated, though it will have the option to “repurchase certain parts” of the business.

