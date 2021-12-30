Flagship broadband plan cut by £50m, say Tories

Digital setback

Rachael Hamilton: ‘astonishing’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish government ministers have been accused of cutting the digital infrastructure budget by £50 million, further delaying a pledge to deliver super-fast broadband across the country.

The Reaching 100 Per Cent (R100) programme promised speeds of 30 megabits per second to every home and business but has missed a number of deadlines.

In March it was revealed that the northern part of the programme would not be complete until 2026, but last month it emerged that this has slipped by a further 12 months.

A written response received by the Scottish Conservatives now reveals that funding dropped from £66.2m in 2017-18 to just £27.1m the following year, and was reduced again to £18m in 2019-20.

Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton says it is “astonishing” that SNP ministers decided it was appropriate to cut funding at a time when rural communities were expecting to finally enjoy broadband speeds that were fit for purpose.

“It is astonishing that the SNP were slashing funding on digital infrastructure at this time. They never tired of talking up their flagship R100 scheme, but they clearly weren’t prepared to back up their words with the investment needed,” she said.

“It’s now official that they have failed miserably to deliver on their promise to provide super-fast broadband for all by the end of 2021. Yet again, they are leaving rural communities behind having promised big but under-delivered.

“It is little wonder many rural communities are going to be waiting years for better connectivity with the SNP slashing almost £50m from their digital infrastructure budget in the space of just a few years.

“Ministers are now trying to make up for lost time, but that is of little comfort to people in rural and remote areas who are desperate to be connected. The SNP’s misguided spending priorities means the recovery in areas like the one I represent is going to take even longer.”

The Scottish government claims it is working “at pace” and said it expected the vast majority of work in the North of Scotland and islands will be complete by the end of 2026, and putting digital connectivity at the heart of its plans for a green recovery.

It is investing £384 million to extend fast, reliable broadband to over 59,000 homes and businesses across the North of Scotland and islands.