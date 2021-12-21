Fixzy Assist responds to growth of remote repairs

Virtual monitoring

Remote monitoring speeds up repairs

Restrictions on mixing and lingering concerns over the spread of Covid are encouraging the growth of the virtual home repairs market.

Specialists in trades such as plumbing and broadband are offering remote advice to households to identify problems and cut down on physical visits to mend such things as boilers, leaking taps and internet disruptions.

One Scottish company has developed a home emergency response system using mobile devices that enables experts to examine a problem remotely and get it resolved more quickly.

Fixzy Assist has adopted artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology, and says it has eliminated the time-wasting practice of undertaking an initial assessment call-out, visiting the trades store and returning later to effect the repair – a move which will cut vehicle journeys.

CEO Paul Greaves invested in excess of £1 million over three-years to develop the service, which also has the added advantage of reducing the spread risk of Covid as home visits are no longer required.

He has tested the technology with his sister business, Firstcall Trade Services, and has seen the company’s first time fix rate rise from 36% to 84%, while vehicle journeys have been cut by more than 40%.

The remote repairs market has become popular in Asia and the US, not least because of the huge distances involved in serving customers.

Mike Evans, the founder of Fixer.com, said they started out as an in-person home repair service, but found they needed to adapt fast when COVID-19 hit and lockdowns were put in place.

“With a coach and a screwdriver most people can fix just about anything in their home with just a little bit of expert advice,” said Evans.

Covid is now likely to encourage more companies in the UK to provide similar services which have the added advantage of cutting bills for customers and costs for tradespeople.