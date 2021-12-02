Events manager joins Spreng Thomson | BIG hiring spree

Media moves

Callum Spreng and Emma Watson Mack

Spreng Thomson, the Glasgow-based comms agency, is broadening its range of services with event management specialist, Emma Watson Mack, joining as an associate.

Ms Watson Mack has spent more than 20 years in event management and hospitality in London and Scotland following a successful career serving with the armed forces.

While working at Barclays’ global headquarters in London she was involved with the Barclays Premier League and the Global Challenge Round the World Yacht Race.

At Goldman Sachs she led the EMEA event management and hospitality operations. Most recently, Emma was development director at Entrepreneurial Scotland

Callum Spreng, founder and managing director at Spreng Thomson, said it was “an important move for Spreng Thomson” at a time of when clients are looking to return to more in-person events next year.

Lesley Thomson, also managing director at Spreng Thomson, said: “We’ve worked closely with Emma for years, so she knows our team well.”

Ms Watson Mack said: “I am very excited to be joining the Spreng Thomson team.

“There is going to be an even greater focus on in person events like never before.”

Spreng Thomson recently added Katie Hester as a Digital Content Strategist. She was formerly an associate with a large international law firm and a director of communications for an IT company servicing Fortune 100 and 500 clients.

Big Partnership hiring

BIG Partnership is looking to add 15 comms and design staff to the agency’s 86-strong headcount across its offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The agency has picked up 15 clients in the last quarter and has filled ten vacancies in the last six weeks.

BIG’s CEO, Allan Barr, said: “We are really encouraged by our successes so far this year. To be able to win new clients as well as receive lots of briefs on new projects from existing clients shows the confidence that is being put back into marketing spend.

“We have certainly seen a change in approach from clients who are daring to be different again after a challenging and restrictive year in 2020; this makes our future planning even more exciting.”

Arnaud for Morrison Media

Stan Arnaud, former business correspondent at the Aberdeen P&J, has joined PR agency Morrison Media as north of Scotland director.

