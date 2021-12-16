Ethical drugs testing firm Cytochroma raises £1m

Funding support

Kate Cameron: huge boost

Cytochroma, a life sciences company which provides ethical, sustainable and accurate alternatives to animal testing in drug discovery and development, has secured nearly £1m to further commercialise its business.

This follows a successful investment round led by Angel Academe alongside fellow female-focused group Investing Women Angels (IWA) and Cambridge Capital Group.

IWA has also mentored the company’s founder Kate Cameron, who was a 2021 AccelerateHER Awards winner. Scottish Enterprise has provided match co-investment funding for the private equity investment round.

Additional investment has been generated through multiple grants from Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK. Cytochroma has also had success in numerous business competitions which have provided significant funding to date.

Cytochroma is based at Roslin, near Edinburgh, a site with a long history of scientific innovation which was the home of Dolly the Sheep.

The £1m of investment and grants will enable Cytochroma to expand its existing facilities and further grow its sales and technical team.

The company will also expand its service offering with plans to model a range of tissue and organs, including the development of mini-hearts to predict the safety and effect of new drugs and vaccines.

Dr Cameron said: “This combination of grant-funding and private equity is a huge boost which will enable Cytochroma to launch its products across the global market and significantly expand its service offering.”

The investment by Angel Academe was led by Lucy Rhodes who, along with her colleague and fellow investor Tariq Rafique, will join Cytochroma’s board.