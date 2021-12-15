Edinburgh One to deliver post-COP eco offices

Redevelopment

New look: Edinburgh One re-imagined

Odysseus Capital Management has secured planning permission for the redevelopment of Edinburgh One, 60 Morrison Street.

The Edinburgh-based developers and asset managers will deliver the 88,000 sqft Grade A offices over seven floors in what was the former Scottish Widows Investment Partnership’s headquarters.

The building, which is due for completion by the third quarter of 2023, is anticipated to be the first targeted net zero carbon office scheme in Edinburgh city centre.

Richard Edlmann, managing director of Odysseus Capital Management, said: “We are excited to be delivering this exemplar development, which will be one of the first post-COP 26 designed office buildings in Edinburgh city centre.”

Existing offices

Architect CDA’s design creates a double height reception, while adding two further floors and a roof terrace.

JLL and Dobson Scotland are the joint letting agents on the redevelopment of Edinburgh One, while Montagu Evans advised Odysseus on planning.

Cameron Stott, lead director at JLL in Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh One will be delivered at a time when there’s a predicted critical shortage of grade A offices in the city centre.

“The design and specification of the redevelopment has been future proofed to attract corporate and public sector organisations that have ambitious targets to become net zero by 2030.

“We believe Edinburgh One will attract financial, corporate and technology companies who value sustainability as part of their agenda.”

Keith Dobson, managing director of Dobson Scotland, added: “Odysseus is targeting the highest ESG credentials including BREEAM Excellent and EPC A whilst achieving a net zero carbon building in operation through utilising fully electric power.”

