Denholm opens Leith hub as revenue soars

Recruitment

Nicki Denholm (standing at front centre) with the Denholm Associates team

Denholm Associates, the recruitment agency, is on track for 140% year-on-year revenue growth, while doubling headcount to to match increased activity over the last 12 months.

The executive search and recruitment agency’s hiring phase includes four newly-created head of practice roles, which reflects increased industry sector diversification for the company.

CEO and founder Nicki Denholm said: “If you look at the agency in recent times, there has been a marked move from being a specialist marketing recruitment agency to what we now describe as ‘multi-specialist’.

“At the same time, we’re using all the know-how built up from years in the marketing space, particularly digital marketing, to help power our processes. In turn, we’ve grown revenue, not only year-on-year, but against pre-pandemic levels.”

Denholm’s senior hires in the second half of 2021 include Angela McCann, Andy MacEwan, Fiona Ashcroft, Jill Macdonald and James Blyth.

Denholm has also launched its first hub-style office in Leith, with Ms Denholm adding: “Our ‘work your own way’ policy signifies our culture of trust, with each individual able to work in a way that both suits them and gets the job done.

“We have also moved away from the traditional office and created our first hub. It’s designed as a social space, a place for collaboration, and we’ve invested heavily in digital tools to connect people and allow them to come together wherever they are working.”

Denholm has secured a number of new international assignments for brands such as Coca-Cola, while winning assignments closer to home with Scotland-based tech startups and scale-ups including TVSquared and Appointedd.

Founded in 2002, Denholm’s client base includes Glenmorangie, The R&A, Edrington UK, Edinburgh International Festival, AG Barr, Virgin Money, Scottish Investment Trust, Beam Suntory, and Hilton Worldwide.

Commenting on market dynamics, Ms Denholm said: “We remain in a period of significant disruption, Covid-19 has made us all reflect on our priorities and it’s had a huge impact on the recruitment market.

“People want to work in a way that fits better with their lifestyle and commitments. They also want to feel happy and engaged at work, to keep learning and developing their skills.

“For businesses, it’s a challenging time because the war for talent rages on. But it’s also an exciting time, as emerging trends shift to become the norm.”

