Days raises £1m as alcohol-free market surges

New funding

Days is capitalising on a growing trend

A Scottish brewer has raised £1 million as it aims to capitalise on a surge in demand for non-alcohol beer.

Edinburgh-based Days has secure investment from other independent businesses in the food and drink sector.

They include Mindful Chef founder Giles Humphries, Propercorn founder Ryan Kohn, and former Camden Town managing director Adam Keary, who joins the business as a strategic advisor.

Launched by childhood friends Mike Gammell and Duncan Keith in October 2020, Days is based in Cumberland Street and is on course to be in 500 distribution points by the end of next month.

These include premium bars and restaurants across the UK, such as Granger & Co, Mac & Wild, Birch Community, The Montpeliers Group and Michelin-starred Kitchin in Edinburgh.

The brand has a clear focus on wellbeing and by January it will become a team of eight, all trained in mental health first aid.

Duncan Keith and Mike Gammell

Mr Keith, who spent a decade in marketing at challenger brand Propercorn, said: “It’s clear that over the past 12 months we’ve seen a seismic shift in attitudes towards alcohol-free beer, which is absolutely driven by consumers prioritising their mental and physical health and wellness.

“I’ve witnessed the impact of health and wellness in both of my previous roles at Genius and Propercorn and we don’t see any reason why alcohol-free beer can’t easily become 20% of the beer market. For context it’s currently only 2%.”

Mr Gammell, formerly at ABInBev, said “What excites us most about this is the opportunity to take everything great about beer – that ritual and social connection – to more consumers and new occasions.

“We think there’s actually more opportunities for an alcohol-free beer than an alcoholic one.”

The no-alcohol space is considered one of the fastest growing segments in the beer market, with predictions that it will account for 20% of beer sales.