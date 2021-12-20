Currie makes switch from Hamilton to Ascot

Horse racing

Changing course: Vivien Currie

Vivien Currie, who has been chief executive of Hamilton Racecourse since 2008, is taking on the same role at Ascot.

She will succeed Guy Henderson on his retirement after next summer’s Royal meeting.

Ms Currie has developed a wider commercial focus at Hamilton, diversifying the venue into a multi-faceted events business and the opening of a £10 million ‘Hampton By Hilton’ hotel on course.

Within two years of her arrival at Hamilton Park, Ms Currie was appointed a non-executive director of the Racecourse Association (2010 – 2016) which included four years as vice chairman. She was then appointed as a members’ nominated =director of the British Horseracing Authority (2016 – 2019).

She was appointed an MBE in the 2020 New Year’s Honours’ List for her services to racecourse management, business and charity.

Trained as a chartered accountant, she spent 12 years with Ernst & Young and subsequently worked for Damovo, graduating to the role of executive vice president, global sales & solutions.

She then moved into football as chief executive of Livingston FC, sitting on the Scottish Football League Management Committee, before moving into racing in her current role.

Sir Francis Brooke, chairman at Ascot, said: “Vivien’s career is a compelling combination of strategic, commercial and racecourse management experience.

“This made her the outstanding candidate for this role, in what was a thorough and wide-ranging search conducted with the help of Spencer Stuart.”

She will join as CEO designate in April and work alongside Mr Henderson in the lead up to the delivery of Royal Ascot in the Platinum Jubilee Year.