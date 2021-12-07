Main Menu

Flats development

Cruden to build 209 flats on Victoria Infirmary site

| December 7, 2021

Conversion under way at hospital site

Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, has secured a £43.3 million contract from Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the transformation of the former Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow.

The contract will see 209 flats built on the site of the landmark building. There will be 153 flats housed within five new blocks overlooking Queen’s Park, while the remaining 56, some with mezzanines, will be created in the three refurbished Nightingale ward buildings.

All the apartments will have either a balcony or a roof garden area.

The thermally efficient buildings will have solar panels on the roof and passive electric car charging facilities will be available across the site, which served as a hospital from 1888 until its closure in 2015. 

In 2019 Cruden Building was awarded a £30m contract to deliver 135 flats for mid-market rental and new supply shared equity sale as part of phase one of the development. These apartments will be completed by summer next year.

