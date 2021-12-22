Cruden hit by lockdown but stays in black for 22nd year

Builder in black

The company is involved in a number of major projects

House builder and construction company the Cruden Group took a financial hit last year, which included three months of lockdown, but the company remained in the black to post its 22nd consecutive year of profitable trading.

Profit before tax and exceptional items in the 12 months to the end of March 2021 came in at £2.4m, against £7.9m in the previous 12 months, with turnover falling to £191.5m from £227.5m.

Last year’s revenue consisted of construction for external clients of £153m, representing an average of approximately 2,900 units under construction during the year, and the sale of private housing of £38m (including the Group’s share of joint ventures) representing 159 private homes sold in the year, both activities affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing restrictions.

Net assets stood at £48.8m, cash reserves at £49.8m and the group has access to significant undrawn bank facilities.

The number of homes sold fell from 241 to 159, as a direct impact of lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the average sales value grew from £196,000 to £225,000, highlighting strong demand for larger, family housing and the ongoing resilience of the UK housing market.

Cruden is one of the country’s major employers, with nearly 600 direct members of staff, including 60 apprentices and up to a further 1,000 subcontractors in the supply chain at any time.

The group is committed to its long-established traditional apprenticeship programmes, with about 17% of Cruden Building’s site-based workforce undertaking trade apprenticeships.

It aims to achieve Net Zero Carbon building emissions by 2045, as demonstrated by a number of projects, including the delivery of the country’s first Net Zero housing development on the site of a former care home, the Silverlea housing and community project, as part of the £1.3 billion Granton Waterfront regeneration project.

It is also building Scotland’s first social housing development to ‘Passivhaus’ standard on behalf of social housing provider, Hanover (Scotland).

Large scale projects include the regeneration site at Fountainbridge in Edinburgh which will comprise 460 homes for multi-tenure rent, along with associated retail, office and community space.

Kevin Reid, chief executive, said the company had “overcome the significant challenges faced by the construction sector, including having to suspend all activity for three months of this financial year.”

He added: “We have weathered the storm and the outlook for the year ahead looks bright and our future construction pipeline is robust, particularly as we are included in several important procurement frameworks.

“We are well placed to benefit from these frameworks together with significant opportunities driven by a robust housing market in the central belt of Scotland.

“Our house building activities have expanded in recent years and market conditions and opportunities provide further scope for growth in this area.”