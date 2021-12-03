Crosbie quits TSB to join Nationwide as CEO

Building society change

New role: Debbie Crosbie (pic: Terry Murden)

Nationwide Building Society has appointed TSB boss Debbie Crosbie as its next chief executive and executive director.

Ms Crosbie, who will be replaced on an interim basis at TSB by Robin Bulloch, will join Nationwide in the first half of next year.

She was linked to the job in October as Kevin Parry, the society’s deputy chairman and chairman elect completed a search to replace Joe Garner who has decided to stand down after nearly six years in the role.

Ms Crosbie, a former chief operating officer at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money owner CYBG, will be Nationwide’s first female executive director. She is also a non-executive director of SSE and a member of the Prudential Regulation Authority’s practitioner panel.

Mr Parry said Ms Crosbie emerged as the “outstanding candidate” to lead Nationwide.

“She brings significant banking experience combined with deep operational and technological knowledge – core skills that are needed to run a modern building society. She is a strong advocate of mutuality and supports Nationwide’s core purpose and the societal role it plays.”

Ms Crosbie said: “Nationwide’s mutual status, combined with its trusted brand and market-leading customer service, make it a purposeful and unique force for good.”

David Roberts, chairman of Nationwide, said: “By running an orderly and timely transition, we will ensure a smooth handover and continuity in the running of the society.

Robin Bulloch, chief customer officer at TSB, has been appointed interim CEO, and will work with Ms Crosbie on an orderly handover.

He has been at the heart of transforming the TSB customer experience and has driven the bank’s customer proposition and distribution strategies.

Nick Prettejohn, TSB chairman: “We are grateful to Debbie for her outstanding contribution to TSB and wish her well for the future.

“She leaves TSB on a strong footing and I’m delighted that Robin Bulloch, who has significant retail banking experience at the highest level, has agreed to lead the business until such time as a permanent appointment is made.”