Covid rules change tonight as Sunak cuts short US trip

Omicron battle

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to provide more support

Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes has confirmed that new restrictions will take effect from midnight tonight as Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut short a US trip to deal with the growing Omicron crisis.

Mr Sunak was on his way back to the UK from California amid calls for more action to support nervous hospitality and retail businesses fearing an exodus of customers because of the latest “guidance” on working from home and restricting contact.

There were reports of packed trains heading out of London as residents flea the city to stay with relatives, relocate to second homes or take a holiday, amid fears that the capital will be locked down. Hair salons have reported a surge in bookings as customers believe they will be forced to close.

Mr Sunak issued a statement acknowledging the growing alarm.

“This Government has done whatever it takes at every stage to support lives and livelihoods throughout this pandemic – and of course we will continue to do so,” he said.

“We understand that this is a concerning time for businesses.

“Myself and my wider team met with business representatives earlier today, listened to their concerns and will continue to work with industry leaders over the coming days.”

Labour had earlier called on Mr Sunak to “leave Hollywood and come back to reality”.

A number of business organisations – especially those linked with the hospitality sector – are calling for financial support amid what is claimed to be “lockdown by stealth”.

Under new guidance issued by the Scottish government masks should be worn in all work places and retail and hospitality businesses should take other measures to reduce crowding and manage queues.

Workplace testing is being extended and businesses with more than 10 employees are encouraged to sign up to receive free lateral flow test kits to ensure staff are able to test regularly.

The First Minister has already announced that £100 million is being made available and a further £100 million for self-Isolation support grants.

The Economy Secretary is engaging with affected business groups and details of the funding is to be set out shortly.

Ms Forbes said: “The Omicron variant is spreading at a rapid pace and we have had to work extremely quickly to get revised guidance in place for businesses, to take effect from 00.01 Friday 17 December.

“In addition to guidance, we know that businesses need financial support now. We are working to get funding out to businesses as soon as we can but the Treasury must also step up and provide urgent funding beyond what we are able to provide.

“I wrote to the Chancellor last night and the First Minister has requested talks with the Prime Minister – this situation is serious and we need to the UK Government to engage with us on further support.”

See also: France bans Britons from non-essential visits

… more follows