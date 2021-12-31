Covid heroes and Bond take star roles

New Year Honours

Honoured: Gregor Smith, Daniel Craig and Liz Cameron

James Bond actor Daniel Craig, medical and business leaders at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and two leaders of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce are among those listed in the New Year Honours list.

The 2022 awards recognise the contribution of 122 individuals across business, charity, culture, development, education, foreign policy, health, security and sport.

Tony Blair, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Amos are appointed members of the Order of the Garter, England’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry. The former prime minister now becomes known as Sir Tony.

Recognising their leadership in battling Covid-19, knighthoods go to the chief medical officer for Scotland Gregor Smith, for England Professor Chris Whitty and for Wales Frank Atherton.

Also recognised are chief government scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and deputy medical officers for England Dr Jenny Harries and Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

From industry, honours go to Rod McKenzie, the chief development officer and executive vice president of global product development at Pfizer; Sean Marrett, the chief business and commercial officer at BioNtech; and Melanie Ivarrson, the chief development officer at Moderna for their services to support vaccine development and distribution.

Former Labour MP Lord (Frank) Field, is made a Companion of Honour.

Daniel Craig receives a CMG, the same award possessed by his fictional character in the Ian Fleming inspired movies, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-term collaboration with Sir Elton John, is appointed a CBE for his exceptional services to music.

The same honour is conferred on Tim Allan and Liz Cameron, outgoing president and current chief executive respectively of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Also appointed a CBE are John Denholm, chairman, J & J Denholm; Highland Spring’s outgoing boss Leslie Montgomery; Norman Murray, latterly chairman of Scottish Ballet; and trade union leader Grahame Smith.

Damehoods are given to actresses Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave for their services to drama, entertainment and charity.

There are honours for 78 Olympians and Paralympians, including married Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny who receive a damehood and knighthood respectively for services to cycling.

Tennis player Emma Radacanu receives an MBE after winning the US Open, as does Sheila Parker, the first captain of the England Women Football Team.

Adam Peaty and Tom Daley receive OBEs for raising awareness of mental health and LGBT issues respectively as well as their gold medal winning achievements at Tokyo 2020.

There is also an OBE for Geoff Brown, former chairman of St Johnstone FC, Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes, and six-time World Championship winning superbike racer Jonathan Rea.