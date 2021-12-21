Clubs call for winter break to be brought forward

Crowd plea

Scottish Premiership clubs want the winter break brought forward to coincide with the limitations imposed on crowds announced by the government.

Celtic, Hibernian and Motherwell are spearheading the call for the postponement of matches, including three full cards of fixtures, due to be played in the three weeks after 26 December when the new rule kicks in.

Outdoor sporting events can take place with a maximum of 500 people attending in an attempt to halt the of Omicron cases.

Among the games to be hit are the Old Firm clash and Dundee derby, both on 2 January.

The winter break for the Scottish top flight is due to take place from 3 to 21 January.

Sports venues are now considering how to deal with the impact of the ruling and whether events can be rescheduled when crowds will be allowed back and revenue will not be lost.

Celtic said: “Everyone at Celtic recognises the difficulties presented to society by the current pandemic and the health and safety of all must always be our priority.

“The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love.”

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows said the latest measures were “incredibly frustrating”, adding: “It is a serious blow for fans who have been through so much and rely on football as a method of supporting themselves mentally with some normality and release.

“We should start the winter break now, and rearrange these matches when all fans have a chance to attend at a later date when hopefully restrictions are eased.

“During that time, we put our facilities and platform at the disposal of the local health authorities to ensure as many booster vaccinations can be administered as possible.”

Hibs say bringing forward the break “will protect the integrity of the competition and would save clubs from the potential loss of substantial revenue”.

Aberdeen said the crowd restriction will cost the club £500,000.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson said: “Obviously we want the games to go ahead as much as possible but you don’t really know the severity of Covid in three weeks’ time. That’s the only issue. We could end up being six weeks.”

As well as limits on numbers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed one metre social distancing will be put in place.

In a statement, the Scottish FA/Scottish Professional Football League Joint Response Group (JRG) did not make reference to any potential postponement of fixtures.

However, it said discussions are being held with the Scottish government to ensure any loss of income for clubs due to the new measures are compensated.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Today’s news will be a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

“Our clubs have adapted quickly and effectively to previous restrictions, and we will work with them in implementing the guidance from today’s announcement in the coming days.”