Clarke eyes Nations League promotion for Scots

Nations League draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Steve Clarke (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes his team has a “realistic” chance of promotion to Group A in the Nations League after the draw paired them with Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

The Scots are due to meet Ukraine in a World Cup semi-final play-off at Hampden Park in March so will be very familiar with their opponents by the time the summer comes along.

“The games against the Republic of Ireland will always be good for the supporters,” said Clarke. Obviously, we have Ukraine in the World Cup play-offs. Hopefully we find a way to beat them three times.

“Being drawn against Ukraine doesn’t add anything to the play-off match at all. The game in March, everyone knows the magnitude of that game and the importance of it.

“Armenia is a new one, Scotland haven’t played them before. They are a relatively new nation and have had a couple of good results so they are a decent team.

“When you’re in a draw with teams of the same level, you’re going to expect three difficult opponents – that’s what we got.

“Stepping up to Group A of the Nations League is a realistic target for us but it’s also a realistic target for all four teams in the group.

“If you have a good tournament and pick up the points you can manage to top the group. We came close in the last Nations League but got pipped at the post by the Czech Republic.

“We understand the importance of the competition because we qualified for EURO 2020 on the back of a Nations League play-off. What I’d like to aim for is that we qualify as of right for the tournament itself and we don’t need the backup of the Nations League.”

Teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September next year, with four of the six fixtures held in the earlier phase of matches due to the World Cup in Qatar taking place in the winter.

The four group winners in League B will be promoted for the 2024/25 Nations League, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated.