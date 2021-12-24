CEO of state-owned bank handed £37k bonus

Banker pay

Eilidh Mactaggart with Nicola Sturgeon and SNIB chairman Willie Watt

Scotland’s state-owned bank awarded its chief executive a £37,375 bonus just months after it launched.

Eilidh Mactaggart is head of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) which opened for business in November last year.

According to its annual report for the period to the end of March this year, Ms Mactaggart received the award on top of £85,418 paid as a pro rata portion of her £235,000 salary.

The 47-year-old is one of Scotland’s highest-paid public sector officials and is also entitled to pension contributions worth up to 12% of her wages.

The bonus is awarded through her participation in the bank’s discretionary LTIP bonus scheme.

Ms MacTaggart joined SNIB after more than 20 years experience in banking and investment management, latterly with MetLife Investment Management in London and with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ABN Amro Bank.

Her pay package – which dwarfs that of the Prime Minister who earns £158,000 – was agreed based on “robust benchmarking” with comparator public sector bodies and recognised financial services benchmarking via management consultants Korn Ferry.

The Scottish government set up SNIB as an arms’ length organisation backed with £2 billion of funding to provide patient capital to companies with an underlying green agenda.

It has so far struck deals worth about £160 million, including backing companies that make lasers and heat batteries and investment in housing and forestry funds.