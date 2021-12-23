Celtic go for ‘continuity’ with Nicholson as chief executive

Parkhead changes

Nicholson (pic: SNS Group)

Michael Nicholson has been appointed as Celtic’s permanent chief executive after a successful interim period in the role.

Confirming the move to the Stock Exchange today, the club said the appointment would help bring “important continuity”.

Nicholson, 45, had held the position of acting chief executive since early September in the wake of Dominic McKay’s shock resignation.

He was formerly Celtic’s director of legal and football affairs and has been with the club since 2013.

Chris McKay, the club’s finance director, will assume the role of chief financial officer, with a broader range of executive responsibilities.

Michael Nicholson said: “I have been fortunate to be part of this great institution for a number of years and it is a privilege to now hold this new responsibility.

“I look forward to working with Ange, the board, our colleagues and supporters in order to advance as a club, proud of our traditions and dedicated to constant improvement.

“The current environment remains uncertain and everyone at the club recognises and sincerely appreciates the ongoing commitment of our supporters.”

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier added: “Michael is well known and highly respected across football domestically and internationally. The appointments of Michael and Chris bring important continuity. They have been close to Ange since his arrival as football manager in the summer, and since then they have supported him brilliantly and will continue to do so as we further develop our football operations.”