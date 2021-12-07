Budget is ‘pivotal moment’ in business recovery, says CBI

Letter to Forbes

Tracy Black: time to deliver (pic: Terry Murden)

Kate Forbes’ Scottish Budget is a “pivotal moment” to set the right conditions for recovery, according to a business lobby group.

Scaling up electric vehicle charging infrastructure, lifelong training packages and a continuation of rates relief should be among the Holyrood government’s priorities in Thursday’s statement, says CBI Scotland.

Its director Tracy Black has told the Economy Secretary that Scotland’s best hope for turning ambition into action and pulling ahead of its rivals lies in creating a more attractive business environment.

That means keeping down the cost of doing business and investing in people and connectivity.

In a pre-budget message in a letter to Ms Forbes, CBI Scotland proposes a number of “priority interventions” for the Scottish Government to consider.

These include using the business rates system to support investment in low-carbon infrastructure by de-rating all green improvements.

The business group also wants a continuation of current rates relief as the economy bounces back.

In addition, it is seeking “an early return to a level-playing field on the higher property rate by fulfilling a manifesto commitment to bring this back into line with England”.

Calling for action to “radically scale up” the National Transition Training Fund, CBI Scotland says resources should be targeted towards high-growth sectors, and also those facing the most severe labour and skills shortages.

The business group wants to see the Individual Training Account scheme “significantly” expanded to encourage lifelong learning.

It is urging Holyrood to support the development of short, sharp, industry-led college and university courses that “deliver flexibility as we upskill and retrain the workforce”.

Infrastructure proposals include scaling up the roll-out of electric vehicle charging points and the introduction of incentives to boost demand for low emissions vehicles as new petrol and diesel cars are phased out.

Holyrood is being urged to support the digitisation of travel across all modes of public transport – through ticketless travel, smart payment options and multi-modal fare options – and “unleash investor confidence to seize the moment”.

CBI Scotland seeks a clear, joined-up “invest in Scotland” pitch that “resonates with investors and puts Scotland ahead of international and domestic competitors”.

It supports clusters developed to build on “world-beating expertise”, for example, in fossil fuel transition and renewable energy generation.

Ms Black said: “The emergence of the new Omicron variant is undoubtedly a cause for concern and has highlighted the importance of protecting public health while we build economic recovery.

“Firms recognise this is a difficult balance for government, and will continue to do their part by putting the safety staff and customers first as we learn to live with the virus.

“As we look to rebuild Scotland’s economy in the face of complex challenges and heightened global and domestic competition, we need to focus on key drivers of growth to ensure Scotland remains a top destination for talent and investment.”

She added: “That means creating an environment where business investment is rewarded, vital skills and infrastructure prized, and significant resources committed to areas – like the green economy – that offer the best chance for long-term success.”

But government alone cannot deliver Scotland’s economic recovery, Ms Black said.

“We need private enterprise, whether from home or abroad, to step up with the ingenuity, innovation and investment needed to get the economy motoring again.

“A budget that sends a clear message that Scotland is competitive and open for business would be a real step forward on the journey to a greener, fairer economy that creates opportunities for all.

“We’ve had plenty of discussion and debate – now is the time for delivery.”