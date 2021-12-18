‘Disillusioned’ Brexit minister Lord Frost quits

New PM setback

Discontented: Lord Frost

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s Government saying he is disillusioned with Tory policy.

Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain’s departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, quit a week ago but had been talked into staying until mid-January, according to government sources.

The government’s Covid response is said to be the last straw amid growing discontent over other policies such as taxation and the soaring cost of net zero.

It is the latest setback for the Prime Minister following a series of Christmas party scandals, the Owen Paterson affair, a rebellion of backbench MPs and the crushing North Shropshire by-election defeat.

In a recent speech to the Centre for Policy Studies Lord Brexit said he believed in low taxation and no vaccine passports. He said : “We have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the European Union from Britain with Brexit, only to import that European model after all this time.”

Lord Frost’s departure comes amid ongoing struggles to resolved the Northern Ireland protocol.

He has been locked in talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close gaps in post-Brexit arrangements.

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster described his resignation as “enormous”.

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said Downing Street was in “total chaos” as the nation faces an “uncertain few weeks”.

She blasted Mr Johnson for not being “up to the job”, tweeting: “We deserve better than this buffoonery.”

Baroness Jenny Chapman, Labour’s Shadow Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, said: “The country needs leadership not a lame duck PM who has lost the faith of his MPs and cabinet.

“Boris Johnson needs to get a grip, tell us his plan for the next few weeks and bring certainty for the people of Northern Ireland by unblocking the stalemate over the Protocol.”

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran, criticised Mr Johnson for being “weak” at a time the country is in need of strong leadership.

She tweeted: “This shock resignation is a sign of the chaos and confusion at the heart of this Conservative government.

“The rats are fleeing Boris Johnson’s sinking ship as he lurches from crisis to crisis.”

Lord David Frost, was chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association when he was brought into the government to advise Mr Johnson at the Foreign office.

See also: Civil servant forced to quit No 10 party probe

… more follows