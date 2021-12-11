Boris ‘hosted Christmas quiz’ at Number 10

New PM scandal

Boris Johnson is facing new allegations of hosting a quiz (pic: Pippa Crerar on Twitter)

Boris Johnson has been drawn into a new row over festive celebrations after photos emerged showing him hosting a Christmas quiz last year with colleagues at Number 10 in breach of Covid rules.

The Prime Minister is pictured on screen, sitting underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he read out questions.

A source told the Mirror that staff sat with their computers, while conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer from a local Tesco Metro.

An insider told the paper there were four teams, each made up of six people.

The quiz took place on 15 December when London was under Tier 2 regulations banning any social mixing between households. It was three days before a gathering now under investigation.

Official guidance at the time stated: “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Mr Johnson said last week: “I can tell you guidelines were followed at all times. I’ve satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed at all times.”

The Mirror’s source claimed dozens signed up to take part online in the quiz but that at 6.30pm many decided to take part from No10 instead.

Teams from the PM’s private office, the policy unit and press office were among them.

The source said: “It wasn’t a business event. Nobody was working that evening, it was purely a social event.”

Staff apparently stayed on for two hours or so, drinking and chatting, after thew quiz ended. A few allegedly moved around the building to mingle with colleagues in a further apparent breach of the rules.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “While the rules said that people shouldn’t have Christmas parties at work and Britons across the country were doing the right thing, Boris Johnson was instead happy to preside over a culture of disregard for the rules at the heart of government.

“Despite repeated denials of parties in Number 10, it now transpires that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.

“Boris Johnson really believes it’s one rule for him, another for everyone else. He is a man unfit to lead this country.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “After weeks of barefaced lies Boris Johnson has nowhere left to hide.

“This shameful scandal tells you everything you need to know about Boris Johnson and his corrupt government.

“He has lost all credibility – at this time of crisis we need serious leadership and he is not fit to lead this country.

“Scottish Labour will keep fighting day in day out, not just to oppose the Tories but to replace them.”