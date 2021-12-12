Booster plea to young as other treatments face delay

Omicron warning

A new target has been set for booster jabs (pic: Terry Murden)

Younger people are being urged to get the booster injection as the Prime Minister warned that some medical appointments may have to be postponed to deal with a “tidal wave” of Omicron”.

A new booster target means people aged 18 will be able to get their third jabs from this week – as long as it has been three months since their second dose.

Early data shows that getting a third booster dose prevents about 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms from Omicron.

Scotland is aiming to offer all adults a booster by the end of the year.

Boris Johnson said in order to reach the new target, certain other medical appointments would need to be postponed to the New Year. Some GPs are already allowed to postpone routine health checks to make space for vaccinations.

He also sees the accelerated booster target as a vital weapon in minimising the impact of Omicron on the economy with many businesses already reeling from renewed work from home guidance, which is worrying the retail sector, and advice to cancel Christmas parties which has sent the hospitality sector into another tailspin.

Markets are likely to keep one eye on Omicron’s impact, though the FTSE 100 was up by more than 2% over last week.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said: “More negative macro surprises due to impact of Covid-19 winter waves could weigh on risk appetite near-term but we think investors are likely to eventually look through those as long as expectations for healthy growth for the whole of next year remain anchored.”

Mr Johnson’s biggest challenge may be persuading the public to abide by the guidelines amid further evidence that Downing Street has broken the rules.

The Prime Minister will be encouraged by data showing more than half a million booster jabs and third doses were given in the UK on Saturday, the second day that has happened since the booster rollout began.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have already opened up boosters to over-30s – and those aged 18 to 29 in Scotland can get their booster jabs from later in the week.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland had the highest rate of booster jabs of all the UK nations – but warned it was possible that further measures might be needed in the weeks ahead.

All 30-39 year olds will be able to book their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine booster from Monday (13th) through the NHS Inform website.

Appointments must be booked at least 12 weeks after a second dose however anyone with a confirmed case of the virus since receiving a vaccine should wait four weeks from testing positive to receive their booster.

The online portal will be extended to enable 18-29 year olds to book booster vaccinations later in the week.

The portal is already open to Health and Social Care Workers, the 40-59 age groups, unpaid carers who are 16 and over and those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals and will continue to be available to these groups.

Anyone in earlier groups who missed their vaccination can book an appointment by calling the National Helpline on 0800 030 8013 which is open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland already has the highest vaccination rate of all UK nations for first, second and third doses and we will continue to follow clinical advice from the JCVI on offering booster jags through age cohorts in descending order to ensure maximum benefit.

“We are working with Health Boards to maximise vaccination capacity and we’ll explore all options to accelerate the vaccination programme as quickly and safely as we possibly can.

Humza Yousaf: highest rate

“One of the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 is to get our vaccinations and boosters when eligible. The vaccines we have are highly effective and safe and I urge anyone who is eligible and not yet vaccinated to book an appointment.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant means it is also particularly important that we continue to take all precautions to prevent transmission. So test regularly for the virus, particularly before socialising and meeting up with others from outside your household, wear face marks where required and open windows to improve ventilation.”

In a televised address, the Prime Minister said: “No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming.”

His message came just hours after the UK’s Covid alert level was raised to four due to the spread of the new Omicron virus variant.

Level four means a high or rising level of transmission – and the last time the UK was at level four was in May.

“I’m afraid we’re now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant Omicron,” said Mr Johnson.

“It is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster dose, we can all bring our level of protection back up.”

He added: “At this point our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe.

“And even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths.”