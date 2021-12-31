Update:

London close

Blue chips enjoy biggest rise for five years

By our Markets reporter | December 31, 2021

Britain’s index of top companies shrugged off the potential impact of Omicron on the economy to enjoy its biggest annual rise since 2016.

The FTSE 100 closed the shortened trading session 18.47 points lower at 7,384.54 but close to 1,000 points higher than it began at the start of the year.

The 14.3% rise from 6460 over the past 12 months is largely attributable to oil shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell which were boosted by a 50% rise in the price of Brent crude over the period to about $79 a barrel.

However, London’s performance was largely muted compared to the US where the Nasdaq is up 27.5% and the Dow Jones 19% higher.

 

Markets No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Scotch Malt Whisky Society

LSE regains IPO crown in bumper year

London has raised more equity capital for newly listing businesses this year than at anyRead More

London Stock Exchange

London pares gains on Omicron overhang

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES 5pm: Stocks close higher Stocks in London burst into life afterRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.