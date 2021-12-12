Main Menu

Barclay and Graham added to Rangers board

By a Daily Business reporter | December 12, 2021
Rangers have announced two additions to the Ibrox board with the appointment of Kenny Barclay as finance director and David Graham as communications director.

George Letham, who only joined the board earlier this year, will step down.

In a statement the club said: “These fresh appointments will provide further energy and drive to our club, as we enter our 150th anniversary year.

“Furthermore, we are very grateful to George Letham for his services to TRFC board during a crucial period in our club’s history.

“George played a key role in the management of the impact of Covid-19, and although he is stepping down from this role, he will continue as a trusted adviser.”

Mr Barclay’s career has involved spells at Ernst & Young, Arnold Clark and PricewaterhourseCoopers.

He also worked for Tennent Caledonian Breweries and the family-owned Manorview Hotels and Leisure Group. Latterly he was group finance director at TBR Global Chauffeuring.

