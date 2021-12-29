BAE Systems to hire record early intake

Engineering jobs

Recruits will work on Type 26 frigates and other vessels

BAE Systems is to create its largest intake of early careers in a single year. The majority of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles will be in the North of England, with opportunities also available across the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

The intake represents a 25% increase on this year and will see the new recruits working on on some of the UK’s nationally important technology programmes. These include Tempest, a future combat air system for the Royal Air Force, as well as the design and build of Dreadnought submarines and Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and helping to protect critical national infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive, BAE Systems, said: “Creating high quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long-term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

“Early careers employees are the foundation of our future and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the very best technology and support to our armed forces.”

Minister for Skills, Alex Burghart, said: “It is brilliant that BAE Systems is committed to supporting our future workforce through the power of apprenticeships.

“Apprenticeships play a vital role in giving people the ability to earn while they learn, and the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. They also give businesses access to a diverse talent pipeline, equipped with the knowledge for success in a range of professions.”

BAE Systems invests almost £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has nearly 3,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than nine per cent of its 35,300 strong UK workforce.