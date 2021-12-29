Baber takes reins at Hotel Indigo and Staybridge

Tourism

Hotel Indigo Dundee & Staybridge Suites have announced the appointment of Manny Baber as general manager of the respective 85 & 102 bedroom properties.

Mr Baber (pictured) has joined the iconic hotels, set in a former jute mill, from Sleeperz Dundee and sits on many boards in the region, including Visit Dundee. He brings with him over 25 years’ experience in hospitality including 12 years at senior operational level with Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

His career has taken him to remote parts of Scotland, cities across the UK and Dubai, managing the stays and requirements of Olympic and commonwealth teams, and the PGA, as he honed his hotelier expertise.

Mr Baber said: “I’m incredibly pleased to work with this passionate team to identify opportunities for commercial success. Events including the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next year give us an opportunity to put these hotels and our Daisy Tasker restaurant on the map as the venues of choice for leisure and the business markets alike.”

Bill Burnett, VP Operations – North UK at Cycas Hospitality, said: “As Dundee continues to demonstrate its credentials as a city embracing progression, fresh ideas and transformational change, businesses in the area must support and reflect that ideology.

“Realising that ambition, Manny will lead Hotel Indigo Dundee & Staybridge Suites into 2022, spearheading our dynamic teams and playing a pivotal role to create commercial opportunities for these properties.”