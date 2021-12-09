Australia’s Bigtincan expands Glasgow operations

40 Scottish jobs

Mark Hallan: ‘incredibly exciting company’

An Australian software firm plans to make Scotland one of its principal international locations following support from Scottish Enterprise.

Bigtincan will expand its software development centre in Glasgow and accelerate a series of R&D projects to boost the company’s core platform capabilities, creating 40 jobs.

With global headquarters in Sydney and US headquarters in Waltham, MA, Bigtincan’s sales enablement automation platform aims to empower sales and marketing teams to drive improved business results.

The company’s software automates sales content management, training, coaching, document creation and buyer interaction into a single digital experience.

It is listed on Australia’s Stock Exchange and has enjoyed recent rapid growth with offices around the world, including in the United States, the UK, Denmark and Australia.

Earlier this year, the company announced the acquisition of Brainshark, Inc, which positions Bigtincan as one of the most complete sales enablement platform in the market.

The Glasgow project has received £1.4m from Scottish Enterprise to transform the company’s existing site in the city and drive greater long-term investment into the firm’s UK operations.

Mark Hallan, director of global nvestment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Working with innovative companies such as Bigtincan to highlight the very best Scotland has to offer, and to encourage them to invest in our country, is a priority for Scottish Enterprise.

“Bigtincan is an incredibly exciting company in the sales enablement automation sector and has a growing presence across the world.

“We look forward to supporting the company as it enhances its presence in Scotland.”

David Keane, CEO of Bigtincan said: “Bigtincan has grown dramatically – more than doubling in size in the last six months – and this growth presents exciting opportunities for our customers and employees.

David Keane: expanding

“We are expanding our presence in Europe, with our Scotland development centre as a strategic hub focused on Data Science, R&D, as well as evolving our core products. This exciting growth hub is only the beginning of our investments in Scotland, and we are committed to continued growth in the dynamic city of Glasgow.”

Research suggests that the sales enablement platform market, which consists of a mixture of both large high-end and smaller specialist companies, is projected to reach a value of $7.3bn by 2028.

Software and IT was identified as one of the key areas in the Scottish Government’s Inward Investment Plan published last year, which matches Scotland’s strengths with global investment trends.