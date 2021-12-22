Main Menu

Revised design

Ardgowan Distillery unveils ‘cathedral to whisky’

| December 22, 2021

Spirit-ual: a ‘cathedral to whisky’

Backers of Ardgowan Distillery have unveiled a revised Nordic design for the new facility which will be built near Greenock overlooking the Clyde.

The new plan for the site on the Ardgowan Estate supersedes a previous design which secured planning consent in 2019. A response is expected from Inverclyde Council early next year.

The building will replace the original distillery which burned down in the Greenock Blitz in May 1941 and will incorporate a glass-walled ‘sky platform’ with views of the Clyde.

It will use low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a light-filled version of a Nordic long hall, designed by Austrian architects Spitzbart and Partners.

The company is working with specialist distillery engineers Briggs of Burton to ensure it has the latest innovations in energy reduction, heat recovery and carbon capture.

It has attracted investment of £8.4 million led by principal investor Roland Grain and additional funding from Distil. Depending on the planning process, the company hopes the distillery will be operational in 2023.

Mr Grain said: “I hope it will stand out as a ‘cathedral to whisky’ and put this corner of Inverclyde firmly on the tourist map.”

The plans have been welcomed by Ardgowan Estate owner Sir Ludovic Shaw Stewart who said: “This is a truly iconic and visionary design, one that is commensurate with the Ardgowan Distillery’s aspirations to create a landmark visitor destination in Inverclyde.”

Production Coordinator Matt Blair has been hired as the first of 47 employees expected over the next five years.

