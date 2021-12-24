Apollo buys Miller Homes from Bridgepoint

Housebuilder deal

Funds managed by Apollo, together with the existing management of Miller Homes, are acquiring the house builder from Bridgepoint Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but there was talk of a deal earlier this year valuing the company in the region of £1.3 billion.

Miller was acquired by Bridgepoint for £655 million just four years ago, reflecting the appreciation of assets in the sector.

Established in Edinburgh in 1934, Miller Homes is on track for a record year. It builds approximately 4,000 homes a year across nine regions with ambitions to grow to 6,000 units annually in the medium-term.

Alex Humphreys, partner at Apollo, said: “Miller Homes has a strong presence in suburban locations that continue to see strong consumer demand, and we look forward to working alongside the talented management team to execute on their growth strategy.”

Chris Endsor, chief executive of Miller Homes, said: “This is an exciting development for Miller Homes in continuing our recent strong momentum. Apollo has deep housing expertise, with a global platform, extensive resources and capital to create value for all stakeholders.

“I would like to thank the team at Bridgepoint for all the support they have provided during their ownership of the business.

“The past four years have witnessed a period of expansion and strong operational performance for Miller Homes, as well as having to adapt the business in exceptional circumstances.

“We have emerged stronger for it and are very well-placed to achieve our medium-term target of 6,000 units while maintaining the product quality and service for which we are known.”

Jamie Wyatt, partner and co-head of U.K. investment at Bridgepoint, said: “Under our period of ownership, the number of houses sold per annum rose by a third, revenues exceeded £1 billion for the first time and profits increased by almost 50%.

“The business also expanded into new UK regions and completed two strategic acquisitions. We wish the whole team and their new investors every success in the exciting next phase of the Miller Homes journey.”

The Apollo Funds have committed financing to complete the acquisition and expect to redeem the existing financing prior to close.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Rothschild and Co. and Moelis & Company are serving as financial advisors to Bridgepoint. Travers Smith is serving as legal counsel. Barclays and HSBC are serving as financial advisors to Apollo. Sidley Austin is serving as legal counsel. Miller Homes received legal advice from DLA Piper.

As of 30 September, Apollo had approximately $481 billion assets under management.