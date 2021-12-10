Anti-oil lobby attacked as Siccar Point delays Cambo

Project stalls

Climate change activists are impacting on big oil decisions

Supporters of the controversial Cambo oil field development have pointed to “ignorant, anti-business views” in the Scottish coalition after the firm behind the project said it was “pausing” its plans.

Siccar Point Energy’s decision to delay comes a week after its partner Shell said it was withdrawing from the West of Shetland development.

Despite initially saying it would seek a substitute for Shell, Siccar today said Shell’s announcement meant the project could not progress on the “originally planned timescale”.

Siccar Point Energy chief executive Jonathan Roger said: “We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.

“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security providing homegrown energy supply and reducing carbon intensive imports, whilst supporting a just transition.”

Environmentalists argue that projects such as Cambo are incompatible with action to combat climate change.

But supporters say opposition to oil developments within the SNP-Green coalition is deterring vital investment and putting thousands of livelihoods at risk.

Scottish Conservative spokesman on Net Zero, Liam Kerr said: “The hostile SNP-Green stance on projects like Cambo is making it less attractive for energy companies to invest in Scottish oil and gas.

“This announcement from Siccar Point Energy is extremely concerning for the oil and gas industry.

“It’s clear the shameful, ignorant, anti-business views of this coalition are now not only jeopardising our ability to meet net zero targets but also abandoning thousands of jobs in the sector.

“Without investment in these projects, we risk becoming even more dependent on foreign imports rather than making use of Scotland’s domestic reserves of oil and gas.

“We warned bringing the extremist Greens into government would damage Scotland’s economy and the effects of this are now being seen.”

Shell argued that its decision to pull out of the development was because i t believed the economic case for investment was “not strong enough”.

However industry body Oil and Gas UK has insisted developments such as Cambo continue to be needed.

OGUK’s supply chain and operations director Katy Heidenreich said: “This is a commercial decision and while we can’t comment on specific projects, we know that continued investment will be required to avoid increasing reliance on imported energy, protect security of supply and deliver a homegrown energy transition.”