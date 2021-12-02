Abrdn close to sealing £1.5bn Interactive Investor deal

Wealth talks

Edinburgh firm close to sealing II deal

Abrdn is close to sealing the £1.5 billion takeover of Interactive Investor (II), the DIY stock-picking platform.

The move, which first emerged early last month, will transform the capabilities of the FTSE 100 asset manager – formerly Standard Life Aberdeen – in the growing self-investment sector.

It will allow it to challenge firms such as London-listed Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell and would represent another bold move by CEO Stephen Bird since he took over in the summer of 2020 and began refocusing the company.

The deal will not require abrdn to raise fresh equity. Sky News said it could be announced today.

It will also end II’s ambitions of joining its rivals as a separately quoted company, following months of preparations for a 2022 stock market flotation.

Sources said that II would operate independently within abrdn and would continue to be run by Richard Wilson.