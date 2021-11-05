Wood chief says oil and gas still part of energy mix

North Sea commitment

Robin Watson: ‘we have to keep the lights on’ (pic: Terry Murden)

An energy services leader said investing in the oil and gas sector will need to continue as the industry makes the shift to cleaner fuel sources.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen-based Wood, said that as a proportion of the company’s activities oil and gas had fallen sharply from 90% to about 30% in recent years.

The North Sea now accounted for about 7%, but that did not mean Wood was abandoning the region.

He told the COP26 Edinburgh Summit, organised by Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, that there was sufficient talent in the industry to ensure a successful transition to new energy sources, but in the meantime oil and gas would continue to play a key role.

“We need to keep the lights on,” he said. “What gives me hope is the ingenuity of our people to solve these problems. The pandemic has taught us to listen to our engineers and technologists.”

Wood has reached an agreement to work with the HYGEN business led by JCB heir Jo Bamford to develop hydrogen production plants across the UK as part of its increasing investment in new energy industries.

On Wednesday Malcolm Forbes-Cable, vice president, energy consulting at energy consultancy Wood MacKenzie, told the summit: “We have to be realistic about the transition.

“This is not me trying to sustain the oil industry, but to say stop investing instantly would mean we just import more oil – and more dirtier oil.

“Eighty per cent of our energy demand comes from hydrocarbons. It is an inconvenient truth and we have to manage our way out of it.”

