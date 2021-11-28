Winter holidays at risk as Swiss ban Britons

Alarm over Omicron

Ski-ing trips could be off this winter

Christmas and new year trips abroad have been delivered a further blow after Switzerland banned all Britons with immediate effect from entering the country amid rising cases of the Omicron Covid strain.

Only Swiss nationals and permanent residents will be allowed in, throwing thousands of ski-ing holidays into doubt.

This announcement follows new border restrictions in Spain which will require UK residents to be fully-vaccinated to enter the country.

New travel bans around the world were imposed as Boris Johnson introduces tighter measures to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after two cases were confirmed in Britain.

The prime minister said the restrictions, which include strict travel rules, would be reviewed in three weeks, at the start of the school holidays.

Boris Johnson: hoping for a better Christmas

He told a Downing Street press conference he was confident this year’s celebrations would be “considerably better than last Christmas”, when families were banned from mixing.

He has reintroduced compulsory wearing of face masks in shops and on public transport in England along with more testing and more travel bans.

Face masks are already required in shops and on public transport in Scotland.

The Prime Minister has also announced that anyone coming into contact with someone infected with the latest strain of the virus will be required to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

Mr Johnson said that PCR tests will also be mandatory for anyone travelling to the UK two days after their arrival. They will also be required to self-isolate until they have received a negative test result.

Comment: Battling Omicron’s power of persuasion

Four more countries – Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola – will be added to the no-fly list on Sunday. All flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia were banned on Friday amid growing international panic about the ‘variant of concern’, which scientists believe is more transmissible and has an increased risk of reinfection.

Two cases of Omicron have been detected in the UK, the Health Secretary announced.

Sajid Javid confirmed that two individuals in Brentwood in Essex and Nottingham tested positive after recently travelling to southern Africa.

“These individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway,” said Mr Javid.

Those planning winter holidays may find their plans thrown into disarray as the Prime Minister hopes to avoid the mistakes early in the pandemic when the government failed to stop tens of thousands of travellers entering Britain.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Travel bans are no guarantee of keeping the new variant away from British shores, said immunologist and government vaccine task force member Sir John Bell, but they could ensure Britons an enjoy a near-normal festive period and ease pressure on the NHS.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, which operate the only direct flights to the southern Africa region, have cancelled flights

The two carriers were scheduled to carry up to 80,000 passengers between the UK and South Africa in December. Up to 22,000 passengers may have flown directly to or from South Africa to the UK in the past fortnight since the variant was first identified.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is no need to “press the panic button”.

She said the new strain was a serious development but there was no need to extend domestic restrictions including the vaccine passport scheme at present.

She said the “highly precautionary” decision of Scotland and the rest of the UK to force people arriving from some African countries to isolate was a sensible first move to “guard against” the variant establishing itself in Britain.

“I don’t think it’s time to press the panic button, but it’s probably the most serious development and the most worrying development we’ve had in the Covid journey for some months,” she said.

Health experts have also insisted there is “no plausible scenario” in which the Covid super-variant will take the UK back into strict lockdown, and called for calm heads.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said alarmist warnings were simply speculation because the variant had spread only in “very small numbers”. He also questioned whether the public would accept the return of coronavirus restrictions.

However, his comments came after the first cases of Omicron were detected in Europe prompting new travel restrictions and leading to huge falls in stock markets.

Scientists in Belgium said they had detected two cases of the new variant B.1.1.529.

More encouragingly, a number of pharmaceutical firms have said they are working to adapt their vaccines to beat Omicron.

AstraZeneca said it has developed, in close collaboration with Oxford University, a vaccine platform that enables us to respond quickly to new variants that may emerge.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect “to be able to develop and produce a tailor-made vaccine against that variant in approximately 100 days, subject to regulatory approval”.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda in Jakarta, told the Reuters agency: “The one bull in the China shop that could truly derail the global recovery has always been a new strain of COVID-19 that swept the world and caused the reimposition of mass social retractions.

“All we know so far is the B.1.1.529 is heavily mutated, but markets are taking no chances.”

Mark Arnold, CIO at Hyperion Asset Management in Brisbane, said: “I don’t think there’s any going back to the pre-COVID world. We’re just going to get mutations through time and that’s going to change the way people operate in the economy. That’s just reality.”