Webster adds office pods to mix of interests

| November 27, 2021

Office pods for rent

Webster Group, the multi-sector business based in Kinross, is adding another strand to its interests by launching eco friendly office pods.

The company already embraces construction, luxury house building, sustainable honey, self storage, and hot air ballooning.

Founder Daniel Webster said the ten pods will be available for rent, to be marketed under the name Webster Spaces.

He said they will be designed and built to be of maximum energy efficiency.

The group plans to house all its business interests in the one location at Bridgend Industrial Estate.

New head office at Bridgend Industrial Estate

“We’re all confident that it’s the right move for the Webster Group, bringing all our different businesses under one roof,” said Mr Webster.

“The key glulam timber structure we need to install next at the site is currently delayed overseas, which is unfortunate, but as soon as we receive it, we will press on with this innovative development,” said Daniel.

