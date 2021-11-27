Warden steps up as MD at design firm Wideblue

Engineering

Product design and development firm Wideblue, which is part of Pivot International, has appointed Barry Warden as managing director.

Mr Warden joined the Glasgow-based company in 2014 as a mechanical design engineer, and was most recently Wideblue’s design and development director.

He is a chartered engineer and has more than 14 years of experience in mechanical design, working on many high-profile consumer and medical device projects. He has a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Glasgow, and is a member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

He said: “Wideblue has just celebrated 15 years in business and has experienced high growth in the past few years working on many interesting and innovative products. Over half of our product portfolio is now in the medical device sector which has seen a sharp increase in demand since the pandemic.

“We are actively involved in a number of exciting and technically challenging products in the medical space working with a clients across the UK, Europe and US.”

Outgoing MD and company founder Russell Overend, who has been with the company since its inception in 2006, will continue in an advisory capacity.

He said: “I have loved leading Wideblue and helping the company grow and move into new markets. I am leaving my role as MD with the company in an extremely strong position.”