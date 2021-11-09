Wall Street firm moves Ayrshire staff to HALO

Anchor tenant

Tim Kirk and Marie Macklin

Nasdaq-listed financial company PRA Group, is to become the anchor tenant of Kilmarnock’s HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre.

PRA will move its 300 staff in the town into two floors at the Digital and Cyber Innovation Park which stands on the site of the former Johnnie Walker bottling plant.

One of the largest employers in Kilmarnock, the PRA Group acquires and collects nonperforming loans, returning capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers worldwide.

Tim Kirk, country operations director at PRA Group UK, said: “We saw in The HALO an incredible opportunity to make progress sustainably while cultivating the enduring success of our workforce, strengthening the vitality of the Kilmarnock community and fostering a strong local economy.”

With HEIC, The HALO is creating a cyber and digital training and learning facility. PRA Group will work in partnership with The HALO to test its digital, data and cyber training and learning facilities while also enhancing its employees’ cyber and digital skills.

Marie Macklin, founder and executive chairman of The HALO Urban Regeneration Company, said: “The HALO is proud to have a long-term partner who values the quality of workforce Kilmarnock and Ayrshire can provide.

“HALO Kilmarnock is a fantastic regeneration project that is bringing new skills, investment, and jobs to the region. I am glad more businesses are moving in, bringing further high-quality employment to the area.”

Iain Stewart, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: “The UK Government is supporting HALO Kilmarnock with £3.5 million as part of its £103 million Ayrshire Growth Deal investment, helping communities to build back better from the pandemic.”