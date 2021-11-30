Waitrose and Margiotta in convenience tie-up

Retail partnership

New partners: Waitrose in Margiotta’s Aberlady store

Waitrose has announced a partnership with Edinburgh and East Lothian convenience store chain Margiotta to expand its presence in Scotland.

More than 600 Waitrose products will become available in Margiotta’s ten shops over the coming weeks with the first launch at the Dundas Street shop.

Six further locations will follow on 1 December with products arriving in the remaining two Margiotta shops early in the new year once refurbishment of those stores is complete.

Waitrose plans to explore more potential partnerships across the UK which will allow it to reach new customers.

It currently has six shops in Scotland and supplies two Shell forecourt shops.

Margiotta is a family-run business that has been trading in Edinburgh for more than 30 years.