Main Menu

Retail partnership

Waitrose and Margiotta in convenience tie-up

| November 30, 2021

New partners: Waitrose in Margiotta’s Aberlady store

Waitrose has announced a partnership with Edinburgh and East Lothian convenience store chain Margiotta to expand its presence in Scotland. 

More than 600 Waitrose products will become available in Margiotta’s ten shops over the coming weeks with the first launch at the Dundas Street shop.

Six further locations will follow on 1 December with products arriving in the remaining two Margiotta shops early in the new year once refurbishment of those stores is complete.

Waitrose plans to explore more potential partnerships across the UK which will allow it to reach new customers. 

It currently has six shops in Scotland and supplies two Shell forecourt shops.

Margiotta is a family-run business that has been trading in Edinburgh for more than 30 years.

, News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Reuben-Chesters-MD-Locavore

Net zero funding support for third sector businesses

Green roots: Reuben Chesters of Locavore Social Investment Scotland (SIS), in partnership with Zero WasteRead More

Valneva Covid vaccine

Valneva order ‘may be reinstated’ to fight Omicron

The company is winning orders in other countries UK Government ministers may be about toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.