Van Bronckhorst set for dream return to Rangers

Ibrox deal close

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Van Bronckhorst (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers are putting the finishing touches to a deal which will see Giovanni van Bronckhorst make a fairytale return to Ibrox as manager.

The Dutchman held initial talks with sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson over replacing Steven Gerrard on Saturday.

The former Ibrox midfielder is understood to have had further discussions with club representatives in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The talks are thought to have gone well, with the Glasgow side poised to confirm the return of Van Bronckhorst 20 years after he left the club to pursue his playing career with Arsenal.

Now aged 46, he played for Rangers between 1998-2001, winning five trophies including two league championships.

As manager of Feyenoord, he won their first Eredivisie title for 18 years in 2017. He joined Chinese club Guangzhou R&F in January 2020 but left after one season to return home to the Netherlands amid the pandemic.

Rangers announced on Monday that an interim management team of Jermain Defoe, B team coaches David McCallum and Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart would have responsibility for first-team affairs while the recruitment process was underway.

Barring any last-minute hiccups, the Scottish champions are now set to have the man they want at the helm as they prepare to face two crucial games in the coming week.

They return to action after the international break in the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden Park on Sunday before hosting Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.